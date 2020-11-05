Body

Roger Jessup, Jr.

Roger Wynne Jessup, Jr., 76, of Sevierville, Tenn., passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.

He attended St. Mary's in Gatlinburg and Sacred Heart in Hartwell, Ga. Roger was a retired teacher with 30 years of service in Georgia. He attended Georgia Southern where he earned his bachelors degree and received his masters degree from the University of Georgia. He was a member of both the Smoky Mountain Woodturners, Knoxville, and Association of the American Woodturners. Roger had many passions, a woodturner for more than 45 years. He donated so many bowls to causes he felt strongly towards including, Wears Valley Ranch, Smokey Mountain Bear Rescue in Townsend, and many more. The consummate teacher, Roger enjoyed teaching anyone that showed an interest in wood turning ranging from his five-year-old grandson to people at the My Peoples Senior Activity Center. He lived in Hartwell, for 35 years before moving to Tennessee, a little piece of heaven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger W. Sr. and Nellie Ruth Jessup; and sister, Gwen Jessup Trimmer.

He is survived by wife, Anne C. Jessup; sons, Christopher Eberly (Marcia), and Thomas Eberly (Kim); grandchildren, Cassandra Eberly, Christopher Eberly (Calie), Jonathan Eberly, Joshua Eberly, Robin Braun, Tim Braun (Jian); great-grandchildren, Amelia Braun, and Adeline Eberly; special sister-in-law, Kathy M. Lax.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to the Wears Valley Ranch where Roger Volunteered. Donations may be made online at: https://wvr.org/roger-jessup-memorial/ or mailed to: 100 One Fine Pl, Sevierville, TN 37862.

Due to the current situation with Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services completed by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.