Warrants detail Oglesby investigation

A more than 900 page stack of court documents recently unsealed suggests Hart County Commissioner R.C. Oglesby and several of his family members were involved in what authorities say was an organized crime scheme involving drug sales, EBT card fraud, theft and an abuse of power.

Oglesby took a voluntary suspension from his seat as a commissioner representing Hart County’s District 1 as a condition of his bond in November of 2019. The seat is still empty and he is still being paid his monthly stipend according to state laws.

The investigative records recently unsealed and obtained by The Sun through an open records request detail the nearly nine-month long investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, aided by the Hartwell Police Department and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigation

Agents with the GBI were informed from various sources on Feb. 11, 2019 that R.C.’s son, Steven Oglesby, had been selling “large quantities of drugs,” according to court documents. Sources told investigators that Steven Oglesby was purchasing the drugs somewhere in the Atlanta area and then transporting them back to Hart County for distribution.

In the early stages of the investigation, one GBI agent working the case noted ...

