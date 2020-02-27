Video games launch a STAR

Body

Hart County High School student Sean Pak and his teacher Robert Elliot had a deadline to meet last Thursday, Feb. 20. The last thing they needed to do was sit down for an interview. They had work to do to ensure all the bugs were worked out in the Technology Student Association’s video game design competition entry for this year.

“Of course we came in this morning and we had a big one, but we worked it out,” Elliot said as the pair walked to the library.

Pak found more than a new high school when he started his senior year at Hart County High School, he found his calling.

He was born in Georgia but lived much of his childhood in Florida while his mother pursued her ...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE