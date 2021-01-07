Wrestlers notch wins at East Hall

Body

The Hart County High School Mat Dogs grappled to victory over two non-region opponents on the road Tuesday.

In a tri-meet at East Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Mat Dogs out-wrestled East Hall 66-15 and Centennial High 64-9 in duals matches.

“Glad to get back on track,” head coach Sean Gaddy said about the meet. “Kids have been working hard and it is starting to show.”

Against East Hall, six of the Mat Dogs earned wins via pin. The Mat Dogs also picked up four pins against Centennial to take the victory.

Duncan Ringer pinned his opponent in the first period of the 113-lbs match against East Hall. Ringer picked up another first-period pin against Centennial but in the 106-lbs class.

Scout Lewis earned a second-period pin against East Hall in the 126-lbs class.

Zander Bradsher won via pin in the second period against East Hall.

Ayden Stovall pinned his East Hall opponent in the 170-lbs match. He also earned a first-period pin against Centennial.

Logan Lopez won via first-period pin in the 182-lbs match against East Hall.

Eli Tyler earned a first-period pin in the 195-lbs match against East Hall.

Nate Bennett earned a win via points against Centennial in the 145-lbs class.

Quanterrio Hyman took victory in the 220-lbs class via first-period pin against Centennial.

Damien Tyler pinned his heavyweight opponent in the first period against Centennial.

“I’m excited about how the kids were able to bump and just wrestle no matter where they were asked to wrestle,” Gaddy said.

The Mat Dogs were scheduled for a match Wednesday, Jan. 6 against East Jackson, but details were not available as of press time.

Hart County is scheduled to compete at the Cherokee Duals on Jan. 9 at Cherokee County High School.