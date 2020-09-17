White County outlasts Hart in high-scoring affair

Sunshot by Grayson Williams Hart County’s J.L. Lackey weaves through defenders at Herndon Stadium on Sept. 11 in the Bulldogs’ 50-47 loss to White County.

Cane Berrong fights off White County tacklers at Herndon Stadium on Sept. 11.

Rod Morrison celebrates with the turnover dog tag after recovering a fumble against White County.

Sunshots by Grayson Williams Hart County’s Malachi Thomas powers past tacklers against White County on Sept. 11 at Herndon Stadium at Hart County High School.

More than 570 yards of total offense wasn’t enough to give Hart County a victory in the team’s home-opener Friday night, resulting in the Bulldogs’ second loss of the season and dropping them out of…