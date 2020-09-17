Sunshot by Grayson Williams - The Hart County Volleydogs celebrate on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Hart County High School after a point in matches that ended with the team undefeated in Region 8-AAA and in first place.

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Olivia Morris spikes the ball against Monroe Area at Hart County High School on Tuesday.

The Hart County High School Volleydogs remain undefeated in Region 8-AAA and are taking over the No. 1 spot after two big wins at home Tuesday night and two road wins last week. The Volleydogs…