Teen bags two turkeys in first weekend of season

A local 14-year-old started turkey season off with a bang last weekend. Kanyon Coulter, an eighth-grade student at Hart County Middle School, bagged two adult gobblers in Hart County during the opening weekend of youth turkey season. Both turkeys had more than 1-and-1/4 spurs and more than 10-inch beards. One of the adult birds had a double beard with the second one longer than six inches, which is quite rare amongst turkeys. Kanyon is the son of Craig and Christi Fulghum from the Bethany community.