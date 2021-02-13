Soccer Dogs looking to grow in 2021

Sunshot by Grayson Williams Renso Escobedo battles for possession with a Commerce player at Hart County High School on Monday, Feb. 8.

Sunshot by Grayson Williams Luis Genchi finds room between Commerce defenders in Hart County’s opening win on Monday, Feb. 8, at Hart County High School.

The 2021 soccer season is officially underway and the Hart County High School boys’ team is already kicking the competition, while the girls’ team seeks to build with a group of fresh faces. The Hart…