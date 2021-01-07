Shootout Champs

Subhead
Bulldogs complete sweep in McDonald’s Shootout
Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Hart County’s Tahj Johnson holds up the McDonald’s Shootout championship trophy at Hart County High School on Dec. 30.
Ben Edwards threads the needle between defenders with a bounce pass in the Bulldogs’ McDonald’s Shootout championship win over Loganville on Dec. 30 at Hart County High School.
The McDonald’s Shootout championship trophy is staying in Hartwell.
The No. 2-ranked Hart County High School boys’ basketball team (9-2) secured the championship with a 59-51 victory over Loganville…
