Runners to compete in college

Pictured are Maria Rubio, Paola Rubio, Jamie Rubio and Leonel Rubio.

Pictured are Alan Johnson, A.J. Johnson, Alison Johnson and Amelia Johnson.

Pictured are Karen Brown and Matthew Brown.

Several of Hart County’s track and field and cross country athletes inked their names Friday to play at the next level in 2021. Seniors A.J. Johnson, Paola Rubio and Matthew Brown all signed to…