REGION DOMINATION

Subhead Mat Dogs send 11 wrestlers to state tournament

Sunshot by Grayson Williams Zander Bradsher tries to bring down a Monroe Area opponent on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Stephens County High School in the Region 9-AAA traditional wrestling tournament.

Sunshot by Grayson Williams Memphis Wright wrestles a Monroe Area opponent on Saturday, Feb. 6, at Stephens County High School in the Region 8-AAA traditional wrestling tournament.

Sunshot by Grayson Williams Maverick Neal tries to pin his opponent at Stephens County High School on Saturday, Feb. 6, during the Region 8-AAA traditional wrestling tournament.

Eleven Mat Dogs are heading to the State Traditional Tournament after Hart County dominated the Region 8-AAA Traditional tournament over the weekend. Hart County placed first as a team at the…