PLAYOFF BOUND: Lady Diamond Dogs clinch playoff spot

Sunshots by Grayson Williams Gabby Buffington tags an East Jackson runner out during the Lady Diamond Dogs’ victory in the Region 8-AAA tournament on Monday.
Chloe Marchman takes a throw at first base for an out against East Jackson on Monday.
Madison Bryson gets back to first base to avoid a pickoff play on Monday in the Lady Diamond Dogs’ win over East Jackson.
Gabby Buffington throws to first in the Lady Diamond Dogs’ win over East Jackson.
Sunshots by Grayson Williams Chloe Marchman connects with the ball at the plate during the Lady Diamond Dogs’ win over East Jackson at home on Monday, Oct. 12.
A clutch Game 3 win featuring back-to-back home runs over East Jackson Tuesday night is sending the Hart County High School Lady Diamond Dogs to the state playoffs for the first time since 2007.
The…
