PEACE OUT 2020: Hart falls to Carver in first round of state playoffs

Sunshots by Grayson Williams Hart County’s Paul Davis flashes the peace sign towards defenders as he heads to the end zone in the Bulldogs 32-21 playoff loss to Carver (Atlanta) High School on Friday, Nov. 27 at Lakewood Stadium.

Hart’s J.L. Lackey falls into the endzone for a touchdown on Friday in Atlanta against Carver.

Malachi Kelley tries to evade a Carver defender Friday in Atlanta.

Sunshot by Grayson Williams Head Hart County football coach Rance Gillespie talks his team after a season-ending loss in the first round of the state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 27, in Atlanta.

The playoff road hit a dead end in Atlanta on Friday for the Hart County High School Bulldogs. In a fan-less affair at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta, the Bulldogs fell short 32-21 to the Carver …