PEACE OUT 2020: Hart falls to Carver in first round of state playoffs

  • Sunshots by Grayson Williams Hart County’s Paul Davis flashes the peace sign towards defenders as he heads to the end zone in the Bulldogs 32-21 playoff loss to Carver (Atlanta) High School on Friday, Nov. 27 at Lakewood Stadium.
  • Hart’s J.L. Lackey falls into the endzone for a touchdown on Friday in Atlanta against Carver.
  • Malachi Kelley tries to evade a Carver defender Friday in Atlanta.
  • Sunshot by Grayson Williams Head Hart County football coach Rance Gillespie talks his team after a season-ending loss in the first round of the state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 27, in Atlanta.
The playoff road hit a dead end in Atlanta on Friday for the Hart County High School Bulldogs. In a fan-less affair at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta, the Bulldogs fell short 32-21 to the Carver …

