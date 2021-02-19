Lady Dogs’ season ends in heartbreaking fashion

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Taniya “Nesha” Alexander fights with Oconee County defenders for the ball on Monday at Hart County High.

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Dakota Phillips goes for the ball against an Oconee County player on Monday, Feb. 15, at Hart County High School.

A battle down to the final seconds with Oconee County in the first round of the region tournament ended the Hart County High School Lady Dogs’ season on Monday. The Lady Dogs (10-11, 2-6) fell short…