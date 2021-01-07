Lady Dogs bounce back in win

Subhead Hart falls in shootout, beats Rabun Gap

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Bre Worley puts up a shot on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Hart County High School in the Lady Dogs’ win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee.

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Taniya “Nesha” Alexander puts up a shot under the basket against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Hart County High School.

Despite dropping to fourth place in the McDonald’s Shootout tournament, the Hart County High School Lady Dogs’ basketball team (8-5) bounced back Monday with a tight 45-43 win over Rabun Gap…