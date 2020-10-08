Lady Diamond Dogs keep playoffs alive

-
Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Jazania Shealer attempts to make a play at third base in the Lady Diamond Dogs’ win over East Jackson on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Annslee “Boo” Mitchell throws to first base during the Diamond Dogs’ victory over East Jackson on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Hart County High School.
Back-to-back late-inning rallies set up two region victories for the Hart County High School Lady Diamond Dogs over the past week.
The Lady Dogs (13-7, 4-4) fell behind early Tuesday night against…
