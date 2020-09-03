IT’S FOOTBALL SEASON : Scrimmage gives Hart Game-1 tune up, now for contest in Wayne Co.

Sunshot by Michael Hall - Hart County running back J.L. Lackey finds a hole to score a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 28 during an intrasquad scrimmage at Herndon Stadium at Hart County High School. The Bulldogs are set to open their season on Friday, Sept. 4, at Wayne County at 7:30 p.m. following a COVID-19 cancellation of the Elbert County game.