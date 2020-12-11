High school anglers take first place

Photo submitted - The Hart County High School anglers pose for a photo after winning the Palmetto Boat Center Tournament on Lake Hartwell. Pictured are Rafe Maxwell, Max Heaton, Tallis Morrison, Dallas Hancock, Xander Patton, Dawson Carden, Griffin Milford, Austin McCall, Hunter Heaton, Austin Mercer and Landon Bannister

What started out as a cold morning on Lake Hartwell at the Palmetto Boat Center Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 5, turned into a hot afternoon for the Hart County High School Anglers as they notched a…