Hart’s Webb eclipses the thousand-point mark

  • Sunshots by Grayson Williams - Junior Shone Webb, No. 21, is all smiles as he shakes hands with Demetrius Glenn, No. 0, as his Bulldog teammates congratulate him on scoring his 1,000th point for Hart County.
Shone “Spudd” Webb was pleasantly surprised when head coach Harry Marsh took a timeout in the second quarter of the Hart County Bulldog’s region match-up with East Jackson on Tuesday.
An announcement was made during the timeout that Webb had just eclipsed the 1,000-point career milestone. Applause erupted from fans, players and coaches to salute Webb, a junior guard, for his skilled scoring efforts so far as a Bulldog.
“I’m happy for it, but I couldn’t do it without my team,” Webb said after notching 18 points in the Bulldog’s 64-47 victory over East Jackson Tuesday.
Through the first 20 games this season, Webb is averaging a team-high 18.1 points per game and knocking down 57.4 percent of his shots from the floor. Despite a prolific scoring season last year as well, Webb said he didn’t know he was close to the 1,000-point mark yet.
“I’m a winning guy. So I don’t really record the points. I let my mom do that,” Webb said.
Keeping his eyes on the ultimate goal, Webb gave credit to his teammates for the accomplishment and said they’re on a mission this year.
“I’m chasing a ring with my team. It’s a team thing,” he said.
The Bulldogs built a 32-13 lead by the time Webb was celebrated midway through the second quarter. Hart County collectively knocked down five three-pointers in the first period, two of which Webb hit. Demetrius Glenn splashed two of those first-period three’s and stayed hot from beyond the arc all game, finishing with four three-pointers and 16 points.
By halftime, Hart County held a 36-20 lead. The Bulldogs continued outscoring East Jackson in the third, starting with a couple of fastbreak layups from J.C. Curry who finished with six points.
Tahj Johnson kept it rolling for the Bulldogs with a three-pointer in third. He accumulated a double-digit scoring figure as well with 12 points on the night.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Hart County controlled a 52-28 lead that would not be surpassed.
“I was really pleased with the way our guys played,” Marsh said after the game. “They’re a very difficult team to play because they’re all perimeter minded. They spread you out all over the floor and they’re going to shoot three’s. They do a great job of penetrating and kicking back out for three’s. I thought our guys did a good job defensively, enough to build a lead and then maintain it.”
An impressive win over Evans (14-4, 5-1) at the Sandy’s Spiel Showcase on Saturday, on top of another region win Friday, elevated the Hart County Bulldogs to a No. 2 AAA ranking over the weekend.
The Bulldogs jumped on top of Evans, the No. 8 ranked 6A team at the time, early. Three first-period three-pointers helped Hart County take a 19-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
Three’s continued to fly from the Bulldogs in the second period as they knocked down three more from beyond the arc. Hart County hit 9-of-15 shots from the floor in the second and played lock-down defense to take a 41-18 lead by halftime.
The Bulldogs would go on to top Evans 76-50.
Hart County claimed victory over region opponent Monroe Area 58-37 at home on Friday.
Senior night is this Friday at home against Stephens County.

 