Hart’s Webb eclipses the thousand-point mark

Body

Shone “Spudd” Webb was pleasantly surprised when head coach Harry Marsh took a timeout in the second quarter of the Hart County Bulldog’s region match-up with East Jackson on Tuesday.

An announcement was made during the timeout that Webb had just eclipsed the 1,000-point career milestone. Applause erupted from fans, players and coaches to salute Webb, a junior guard, for his skilled scoring efforts so far as a Bulldog.

“I’m happy for it, but I couldn’t do it without my team,” Webb said after notching 18 points in the Bulldog’s 64-47 victory over East Jackson Tuesday.

Through the first 20 games this season, Webb is averaging a team-high 18.1 points per game and knocking down 57.4 percent of his shots from the floor. Despite a prolific scoring season last year as well, Webb said he didn’t know he was close to the 1,000-point mark yet.

“I’m a winning guy. So I don’t really record the points. I let my mom do that,” Webb said.

Keeping his eyes on the ultimate goal, Webb gave credit to his teammates for the accomplishment and said they’re on a mission this year.

“I’m chasing a ring with my team. It’s a team thing,” he said.

The Bulldogs built a 32-13 lead by the time Webb was celebrated midway through the second quarter. Hart County collectively knocked down five three-pointers in the first period, two of which Webb hit. Demetrius Glenn splashed two of those first-period three’s and stayed hot from beyond the arc all game, finishing with four three-pointers and 16 points.

By halftime, Hart County held a 36-20 lead. The Bulldogs continued outscoring East Jackson in the third, starting with a couple of fastbreak layups from J.C. Curry who finished with six points.

Tahj Johnson kept it rolling for the Bulldogs with a three-pointer in third. He accumulated a double-digit scoring figure as well with 12 points on the night.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Hart County controlled a 52-28 lead that would not be surpassed.

“I was really pleased with the way our guys played,” Marsh said after the game. “They’re a very difficult team to play because they’re all perimeter minded. They spread you out all over the floor and they’re going to shoot three’s. They do a great job of penetrating and kicking back out for three’s. I thought our guys did a good job defensively, enough to build a lead and then maintain it.”

An impressive win over Evans (14-4, 5-1) at the Sandy’s Spiel Showcase on Saturday, on top of another region win Friday, elevated the Hart County Bulldogs to a No. 2 AAA ranking over the weekend.

The Bulldogs jumped on top of Evans, the No. 8 ranked 6A team at the time, early. Three first-period three-pointers helped Hart County take a 19-7 lead heading into the second quarter.

Three’s continued to fly from the Bulldogs in the second period as they knocked down three more from beyond the arc. Hart County hit 9-of-15 shots from the floor in the second and played lock-down defense to take a 41-18 lead by halftime.

The Bulldogs would go on to top Evans 76-50.

Hart County claimed victory over region opponent Monroe Area 58-37 at home on Friday.

Senior night is this Friday at home against Stephens County.