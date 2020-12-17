Hart’s Kaimon Rucker is making noise in his first season as a Tarheel

Photo from GoHeels.com - Hart County graduate Kaimon Rucker keeps his eyes on the football as he battles through Miami blockers trying to get to quarterback D’eriq King in Miami on Dec. 12.

Fresh off a 62-26 thumping of No. 10 Miami on Saturday, outside linebacker Kaimon Rucker can’t help but crack a smile through his Tarheel-adorned face covering. “That was really cool playing in Hard…