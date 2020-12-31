Hart County falls in McDonald’s Shootout semis

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Taniya “Nesha” Alexander tries to power through Loganville defenders on Monday at Hart County High School during the McDonald’s Shootout. The Hart County Lady Dogs fell by one point on Tuesday in the semifinal game.

The Hart County High School Lady Dogs are vying for third place in the annual McDonald’s Shootout tournament after losing a 51-50 heartbreaker to Franklin County Tuesday night. The Lady Dogs fell 65…