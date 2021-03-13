HART BLOCKED IN FINAL 4

Sunshots by Grayson Williams - Hart County’s Shone “Spudd” Webb is blocked in a layup attempt on Friday, March 5, by Sandy Creek’s Jabari Smith, who is committed to play at Auburn in college.

J.C. Curry puts up a three pointer against Sandy Creek on March 5, at Sandy Creek High School.

Ben Edwards tries to find an open teammate against Sandy Creek on March 5.

A Final Four showdown between the top-two teams in Class AAA ended in heartbreak for the Hart County Bulldogs, bringing to close a remarkable season. No. 1 Sandy Creek proved to be too much for No. 2…