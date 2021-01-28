Gymnasts notch big finishes in Dahlonega

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - The Hartwell Twisters are pictured with medals from a recent competition. Pictured from left to right, back row, Maci Dudley, coach Shellye Ayers, Cheyenne Rucker, Madalyn Dault, Kailyn Bowers, front row, Aeryn Back, Adrianna Pennington, Tinsley Starrett, Bella Beck and Chastyn Haynie.

A group of local gymnasts notched some big finishes at a competition over the weekend. The Hartwell Twisters leaped into two first-place all-around finishes and two second-place all-around finishes…