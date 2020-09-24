Dogs run over North Hall for first win of the season

Sunshot by Grayson Williams Hart County’s Cane Berrong knocks over a North Hall defender on his way to a big gain on Sept. 18 in Gainesville.

Hart County’s Jaricus “Scooter” Harper, above, grabs the shirt of a North Hall ball carrier on Sept. 18 in Gainesville

J.L. Lackey, below, flexes after scoring a touchdown.

Malachi Thomas tries to avoid a tackler.

Levi Lystiuk, above, pulls down a North Hall runner in Gainesville on Sept. 18.

A slow-scoring first quarter prompted by North Hall’s hold-the-ball and run, wing-T-style offense quickly turned into seemingly endless endzone trips for the Hart County Bulldogs Friday night. The…