Dogs rolling through region play

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Hart County’s Tahj Johnson posterizes two Oconee County players by dunking on them Friday, Jan. 22, at Hart County High School.

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Shone “Spudd” Webb puts up a layup around Oconee County players on Friday, Jan. 22, at Hart County High School in the Bulldogs’ region victory over the Warriors.

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Jay Heard finds room to score on an Oconee County player on Friday, Jan. 22.

A triumphant victory over a 13-5 Oconee County team on senior night keeps the Hart County Bulldogs (14-3, 5-0) ranked No. 2 in Class AAA as they notched another region-rivalry win Tuesday night. The…