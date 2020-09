Hart County fell short by just one point to GAC in the 2019 AAA state playoff quarterfinals where the two teams battled it out in a 17-16 showdown in Norcross.

A rematch of last year’s quarterfinal state playoff game is set for Friday night when the Hart County Bulldogs (1-2) take on the Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (2-0) in Herndon Stadium. The game…