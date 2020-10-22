DOGS NOTCH REGION WIN

-
Sunshots by Grayson Williams Running back Nori Moore prepares for contact with a Franklin County defender on Friday, Oct. 16, at Herndon Stadium in the Bulldogs’ homecoming victory over the Lions.
-
Malachi Kelley runs with the football against Franklin County on Oct. 16, at Herndon Stadium.
-
The Hart County defense takes down a Franklin County ball carrier on Friday, Oct. 15, at Herndon Stadium in the Bulldgogs’ Homecoming night win.
-
Hart County Quarterback Austen Whitworth throws a pass on Oct. 15 against Franklin county at Herndon Stadium.
History repeated itself Friday night.
An undefeated, 5-0 Franklin County team had its hopes shot down by region-rival Hart County, just like in 1983 when the Bulldogs ended the Lions’ last 5-0 streak…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.