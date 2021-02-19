DOGS LOOK TO PLAYOFFS

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - J.C. Curry throws down a dunk last week at Hart County High School in the Bulldogs’ win over rival Franklin County to finish an undefeated season in Region 8-AAA play.

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Sean Teasley puts up a shot against Franklin County at Hart County High School on Feb. 12.

A 24-point victory over region rival Franklin County at home Friday night ended the No. 2 Hart County High School Bulldogs’ regular season undefeated in region play as they head into the Region 8-AAA…