Dogs fall to Monroe

-
Paul Davis pulls an interception from the hands of a Monroe Area receiver.
-
Ty Shiflet wraps up a Monroe Area ball carrier as Aiden Myers follows up to help
-
Cane Berrong battles for more yards against multiple defenders.
-
Hart County’s J.L. Lackey reaches for a ball on the ground after a fumble in the Bulldogs’ 19-16 loss at home to Monroe Area on Nov. 20.
A battle for second place in Region 8-AAA featured a clash between Hart County and Monroe Area Friday night in Herndon Stadium, but the Bulldogs lost their grip late in the fourth quarter.
Friday’s…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.