The team poses for a photo.

Tallis Morrison and Max Heaton captured third place with 11.37 lbs.

Dallas Hancock and Xander Patton, below, took eighth place with 9.55 lbs.

The Hart County High School Anglers reeled in a third-place overall finish on Lake Keowee at a PBC High School Trail tournament over the weekend. Two of Hart County’s teams landed in the top-10…