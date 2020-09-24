Anglers compete on Hartwell

Photos submitted Dawson Carden, left, and Griffin Milford, right, show off their catches following an intra-club tournament on Lake Hartwell.

Jacob Fowler, left, and Joshua Haley, right, show off their catches following an intra-club tournament on Lake Hartwell.

The Hart County middle school and high school angler teams hit the waters of Lake Hartwell over the weekend for the group’s first intra-club tournament of the season. Results are as follows: Middle…