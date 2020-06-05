The Mountain Traveler cover contest now underway - Deadline extended

Body

With cool nights and warm, sunny days, summer in the Northeast Georgia mountains is special. If you have a photograph that represents this beautiful time of year, it could be featured on the cover of The Mountain Travelerís summer 2020 edition.



The Mountain Traveler is a full-color regional visitor and travel guide for Northeast Georgia.

Publisher Alan NeSmith invites local photographers to submit their photographic representations of spring and summer in the region. Suggested subjects could include points of interest, natural features, or scenic views. Photographs including people enjoying the surroundings will be given additional consideration.



The magazine publishes the week of June 22 and will be distributed at visitor centers, chambers of commerce and retail outlets throughout the region during spring and summer.



The winner of the cover contest will receive $100.



Criteria for entering:

Photographer must live in Dawson, Habersham, Hall, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union or White counties;

Photograph must be taken in Dawson, Habersham, Hall, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union or White counties;

Photographer may submit up to five images;

Photographer should submit vertical images;

Photographs must be high resolution;

Photographer should leave room at the top of the image for the magazine logo;

Photography must not include a commercial entity;

Submission of a photo gives Community Newspapers Inc. the right to publish the photo in The Mountain Traveler magazine;

Each entry should include the photographerís name and place of residence, where and when the photo was taken, and the names of any people in the photo, if possible.



The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Friday, June 10.



Qualifying images should be submitted via email to†specialpublications@cninewspapers.com.



For more information, call NeSmith at 706-778-4215.

