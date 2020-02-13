Public defender to run for bench seat

Body

Northern Judicial Circuit Public Defender and local attorney Harvey Wasserman announced his candidacy last week to become a Judge of Superior Court in the Northern Judicial Circuit.

Wasserman said in a statement released last week that he will appear on the May 22 non-partisan primary ballot to fill the judgeship position held by Judge Lauren Watson, who announced she will retire from the bench at the end of her term.

An attorney with 40 years of trial experience, Wasserman has practiced law in the ...

