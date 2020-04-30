Opening doesn't mean ignoring guidelines

Body

Certain businesses in Hart County and around Georgia are beginning to open their doors to the public again according to the limitations and guidance from the state to follow social distancing standards.

We urge everyone to remain vigilant in following those guidelines, even as salons, barbershops, churches and other businesses and organizations are allowed to move closer to normal operating procedures.

Here at The Hartwell Sun, we will continue to operate as we have for the past five weeks. We are open for business and our office is staffed, but our doors will remain locked as we conduct a majority of our operations via telephone or email. Your safety, our safety, everyone’s safety is paramount during this key time in Georgia’s, and this country’s, fight to flatten the coronavirus curve and to find our way out of the woods of the pandemic. We are fortunate that we are able to continue fulfilling our mission of bringing you the local news of your community while maintaining our distance from others and without requiring a gatherings of people.

Other businesses, mom-and-pop establishments that rely on foot traffic and in-person patrons, have been hit especially hard by this pandemic. We are happy they can now open their doors and hopefully recoup some of the lost income from the closure, but we encourage them to take the distancing standards seriously and to ensure they are doing their part for their employees and their customers.

This situation has worn out its welcome. We have seen too many people die around the state, country and world. We have seen too many people negatively impacted and put out of work or forced to close their doors. We have watched as the world virtually shutdown to fight an invisible enemy.

We are as ready for this all to be over as you are, but it appears much of the response will continue for the foreseeable future. If we can all do our part, we are hopeful our businesses can safely get back to serving their customers and that commerce in our economy can once again begin to grow. We are here to help your business however we can as things begin to slowly get back to normal.

Stay safe out there and be well.