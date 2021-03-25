City-girl, farm-girl adventure launches 54-year friendship

Bride Pam Shirah shares a smile with her maid of honor, Judy Mizell, on Aug. 23, 1969. Today, Pam S. NeSmith and Judy M. Wolbe celebrate a collective 102 years of marriage to the men they dated in college.

Pam NeSmith Guest Columnist When our parents—Albert and Flora, Lamar and Willene—brought us to the University of Georgia, we were strangers. I remember walking into brand-new Brumby Hall’s room 641…