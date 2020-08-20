Body

Wynelle Grizzle

Mrs. Wynelle Johnston Grizzle, 95, of Linder Place, Hartwell, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home.

Born on June 5, 1925 in Canton, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Newton Johnston and Estelle Purcell Johnston. Mrs. Grizzle retired from the Whitfield County School System, where she was an administrative assistant. She was also a former member of the Nancy Hart Garden Club, a member of the Hartwell First United Methodist Church, Joyful Holland SS Class, Eloise Kinghorn Circle and Sojourners.

Survivors include her son, Dr. Sam Grizzle (Nancy) of Hartwell; her daughter, Lydia Grizzle Hollingshead (Jimmy) of Canton; five grandchildren: Lisa Grizzle Hunt (Darren), Sam C. Grizzle Jr. (Amy), Rebecca Grizzle Metzger (Brian), Amy Grizzle David (Brad) and Joseph M. Hollingshead (Ty) and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks.

Also anyone can leave their condolences and best wishes on Mrs. Grizzle's tribute page by going to www.stricklandfh.com.

A family graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Union Hill United Methodist Church, Alpharetta, Ga., with Dr. R. Allen Stewart officiating.

A Celebration of Life service will held at a future date at the Hartwell First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hartwell First United Methodist Church, 200 East Howell Street, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements.