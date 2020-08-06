Body

Wilma Temple

Wilma Cleveland Temple, 87, of Hartwell, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Hart Care Center.

Born on September 3, 1932 in Hartwell, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Cleveland and Ethel Isom Cleveland. Mrs. Temple was a former clerk for Scottie's Drug Store and homemaker. She was also a member of the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

Survivors include her two daughters: Cathy Stansell (Joe) of Royston and Lisha Dickerson (Bill Weese) of Hartwell; two brothers: Wayne Cleveland and David Cleveland, both of Hartwell; three grandchildren: Autumn Dobbs, Joseph Stansell, and Emily Broome; and six great-grandchildren: Chelsey Eaton, Liam Stansell, Chase Henry, Marlei Henry, Peyton Broome, and Georgia Broome. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph N. Temple; three brothers: Edward Cleveland, Ray Cleveland, and Ronnie Cleveland; and her sister, Ruth Rice.

Graveside services for were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park with the Rev. Ken Brewer officiating.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the We Have a Hope Christian Ministry, 363 Memorial Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.