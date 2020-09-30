Body

William Pilgrim

John William Pilgrim, 77, of Royston, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the St. Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia, Ga.

He was born in Royston, on Sept. 18, 1943, son of the late Joseph Taylor "J.T." Pilgrim and the late Laura Sue Toler Pilgrim. He was a machine operator having retired from Johnson & Johnson. He was also a member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and Senior Adult Sunday School class.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Skelton Pilgrim; daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and David Dudley of Royston, and Merry and Kevin Kirk of Royston; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed and Peggy Pilgrim of Royston, and George and Pinkie Pilgrim of Royston; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and David McGarity of Royston; grandchildren and their spouses, William and Erica Dudley, Justin and Samantha Dudley, Madison Dudley, Brittany and Terry Starrett, Kristin and Ryan Ray and Elizabeth Kirk; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Carter, Kinsley Anders, Maci Dudley, Corbin Ray, Emmaleigh Starrett and one great-grandchild on the way.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bowman, Ga., with the Rev. John Todd and Rev. Chris Pritchett officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhrosyton.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston was in charge of arrangements.