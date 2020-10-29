Body

W. Morris King

William Morris King, 71, of 601 Kings Road Lavonia, Ga., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 25, 2020.

Morris was born on August, 16, 1949, at Stephens County Hospital. He was the son of the late H. Dorsey King, Sr. and Carlyne (Walters) King of Hart County, Ga. Morris was a graduate of Hart County High School and went on to study at Georgia Southern, where obtained an associate's degree in engineering. Morris was a lifelong farmer. He also served as a Hart County Commissioner for several years. Morris was a beloved husband and father, and the world's best papa and soon-to-be "great papa". He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Flat Shoals Baptist Church.

His survivors include his beloved wife, Ellen King; His children, Keith King of Gainesville, Ga., Karen Walker of Lavonia, Ga., and stepson Cory Pulliam (Carrie) of Lavonia; his grandchildren: Jacob Hyden, Josiah King, Judah King, John Mark King, and Katherine King, Chasey Whaley (Chance), Carah Pulliam, and Chloe Pulliam; his siblings: Doug King (Sandra) of Lavonia, Gus King (Trill) of Lavonia, Tom King of Hartwell, Ga., Jim King of Greenville, S.C., Priscilla Randall (Russ) Dunnellon, Fla., Nancy McDaniel (Don) of Carey, N.C., Jane Snelling (Tom) of Statesville, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Bob King, Hugh Dorsey King Jr., and Johnny King.

There will be a memorial service celebrating his life at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, on the family farm. The location will be at the barns and grain bins located at 601 Kings Road, Lavonia. Officiating the service will be Rev. Cory Pulliam with special music by Rev. Russ Randall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church or Flat Shoals Baptist Church. The family is at their respective homes.

To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the family, please visit stricklandfh.com.

Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements.