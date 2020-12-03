William Kenneth Dove

Mr. William Kenneth Dove, 94, of Royston, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Dove was born in Royston on June 6, 1926, son of the late Clifford Dove and the late Bessie Veal Dove. He was a self-employed farmer and of the Baptist faith. Mr. Dove was a member of the Royston Tube Poppers and Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Ruth Norris Dove; brother, Dr. Donald Veal Dove; and sister, Elizabeth Dove Fields.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Lana and Monty Collins of Royston.

A graveside service for Mr. Dove was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in the Rose Hill Cemetery Pavilion. Due to COVID-19, the family respectfully requested that face masks be worn.

Flowers were optional. Memorials may be made to the Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston was in charge of arrangements.