William Barr

Captain William D. Barr

December 19, 1936 - October 19, 2020

William D. "Bill" Barr, retired Captain with US Air, Army veteran, member of the Free Masons and Deacon with First Baptist Church, Flagler Beach was graciously accepted into the God's kingdom on October 19, 2020.

He was born in Amelia County, Virginia to the late William D. and Vivien Young Barr. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dr. Betty Holmes of Virginia Beach, Va.; uncle, Melvin (Cy) Young from Vero Beach, Fla.; and granddaughter, Katie Hawks Mulcare of Alexandria, Va.

He lived many years in Atlanta and Hartwell before settling in Flagler Beach 28 years ago. He was 83.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Bonnie of 36 years; daughter, Cindy Mulcare and husband Tim from Charleston, S.C.; son, Wayne Lane and wife Patricia from Jonesborough, Tenn.; son, Bill Barr and wife Kathy from Greenville, S.C. and daughter Lisa Barr and her partner Patty Perry from Daytona Beach, Fla. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bill found joy in living on the water in both Hartwell and Flagler Beach. He was passionate about flying, honing his craft as a crop duster in South Florida prior to joining Piedmont Airlines. He spent many years attending racing events, loved traveling with Bonnie in their RV to attend blue grass festivals particularly supporting the Boy's Ranch where they delighted in the music and met many dear friends. Those who knew him, knew he was a huge fan of the culinary experience and the social time that came with dining with friends and family. He will be greatly missed. He leaves behind many who loved him and will remember him for the impact he had on their lives.

Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by services at First Baptist Church, 300 N. Central Avenue Flagler Beach, Florida on Thursday, October 22, immediately followed by entombment at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in his name be made to the Rodeheaver Boy's Ranch, 380 Boy's Ranch Road, Palatka, FL 32177.