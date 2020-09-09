Body

Wendell Davis

Gary Wendell Davis, 82, of 394 Melody Lane, Hartwell, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, Athens.

Born on December 15, 1937 in Greenville, S.C., he was the son of the late Thomas Davis and Ruth Foster Davis. Mr. Davis attended Furman University and was a retired store manager for Upton's Department Store in Greenwood, S.C. He was also a former member of the YMCA and attended the Bethany Baptist Church, Hartwell.

Survivors include his son, Keith Davis and Lai of Greenville, S.C.; two daughters: Sheila Whisnant and Lee of Hartwell and Misty Davis of Greenville, S.C.; four grandchildren: Jonathan Whisnant, Tyler Whisnant, Erin Davis and Olivia Davis and four great-grandchildren: Bradlee Whisnant, Amelia Whisnant, Parker Whisnant and Vera McCall also survive. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret Emily Stuart Davis; two sons: Gary Davis and Brad Davis; two brothers: Reuben Davis and Hubert Davis and a sister, Eris Lollis

A memorial service celebrating Wendell's life was held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Rev. Luther Thomason officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the BI-LO Charities Children's Cancer Center, 300 E. McBee Ave. Suite 503, Greenville, SC 29601-2882.

