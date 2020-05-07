Virginia Alberson

Body



Virginia Sue Alberson, 85, of Hartwell, Ga., passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1934 in Arab, Ala.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Alberson; parents, Jerry and Gertrude Leak; brother, Frank Leak. She is survived by three children, Loy Hughes (Sharon) of Monroe, Ga., Jerry Hughes (Connie) of Monroe, Terrye Moon (Mike) of Lynn Haven, Fla.; six grandchildren: Garrett, Travis, Justin, Rachel, Ashley and Melissa; six great grandchildren: three close friends: Sue Ankerich, Bobbie Brown and Stonie Jones.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Abundant Life Baptist Church.

(Wilson Funeral Home, Panama City, Fla.)