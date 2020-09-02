Body

Veda Wildenhaus

Mrs. Veda L. Wilson Wildenhaus, 97, of Hartwell, Ga., went to be with God on Saturday morning, August 29, 2020 at her home.

She was born on August 26, 1923 in Flushing, Ohio to the late Milton Wilson and Bernice Clements Wilson. She was a retired secretary with Wright-Patterson Airforce Base in Dayton, Ohio. Mrs. Wildenhaus was of the Catholic faith. She had been a Florida resident for 42 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra "Stacy" Wildenhaus, and her partner, Debbie Allen of Hartwell, Ga.; grandchildren, Tim Wildenhaus, Jeff Wildenhaus, Victoria Taylor and Milton Bowling; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alvin E. Wildenhaus, and son, Douglas L. Wildenhaus.

A funeral mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, from St. Jude Cathedral, St. Petersburg, Fla. Entombment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Affinis Hospice, 2565 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 201, Gainesville, GA 30501.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell will be in charge of local arrangements.

