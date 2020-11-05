Body

Tracy Shumake

Ms. Tracy Renee Cobb Shumake, age 53, of 425 Curt Bailey Road in Hartwell, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospice House in Watkinsville.

She was born on February 28, 1967 in Hart County to the late Jessie Cobb and Ruby Brown Cobb. Tracy was formerly employed with Wal-Mart.

She is survived by a son, Joseph Lee Shumake of Hartwell, Ga.; brother, David Cobb of Elberton, Ga., and Pam Nix of Hartwell. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Joseph Lee Shumake.

The family held a private family only gathering on Monday, November 2, from 1-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in her memory to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Ste 800. Arlington, VA 22209.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors and Cremations, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell was in charge of arrangements.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.