Thomasine York

Mary Sue Thomasine Heaton York, 87, of Mt. Hebron Road, Hartwell, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Hart Care Center.

Born on March 5, 1933 in Hartwell, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Heaton and Mary Fletcher Heaton. Mrs. York was a secretary for the Modern Tire Company, and a member of the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Kenny York (Patti) of Hartwell; five grandchildren: Zach York (Katie), Eli York (fiancée Madison Johnson), Jeff Brown (Cassie), Savanna Baker (Daniel), Karli Brown; and three great-grandchildren: Lincoln York, Jud Brown, and Camilla Brown. Mrs. York was preceded in death by her parents; husband, L.M. York; and a cousin whom was more like a sister, Ann Heaton Temple.

A Celebration of life was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with Dr. Donald Little officiating. Thomasine wished to be cremated following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 273 Mt. Hebron Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.