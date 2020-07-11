Body

Thomas Slater

Thomas Edwin Slater, 91, formerly of Walnut Drive, Hartwell, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hart Care Center.

Born on July 21, 1928 in Hartwell, he was the son of the late John Oliver Slater and Lois Macijewski Slater. Mr. Slater was retired from the Hartwell Coca Cola Bottling Company, where he was a route salesman for 36 years. He was also an avid car enthusiast and a former member of the Sardis Baptist Church, where he was very active in the church years ago. He was currently a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan Slater of Hartwell; a son, Mike Slater (Christy) of Gainesville, Ga.; four sisters: Jeanette Frye, Sara Geraldine Dealveco, Louise Eckard and Minnie Lois Steele all of Hickory, N.C.; a grandson, Ben Slater (Jessica) of Acworth, Ga. and three great-grandchildren: Haley, Alex and Andrew Slater also survive. Mr. Slater was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Doris Reynolds Slater; a sister, Bobbie Jean Slater; a brother, Harold Slater and a step-sister, Bobbie Ann Temple.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell with the Rev. Jason Webb and Rev. Terry Meeks officiating. Burial was in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park.

Flowers optional, memorials may be made to the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church 2973 Mt. Olivet Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com