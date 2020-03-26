Thelma Mize

Body



Thelma Moore Mize, 81, of Hartwell, Ga., went to be with her Lord on March 20, 2020 at Hartwell Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born February 15, 1939, in Madison County, Ga., to the late Julian Moore and Jewell Todd Moore. She was a homemaker and member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Pastor Terry Mize and his wife Carol of Bowman, Andrea Phillips and her husband William of Dewy Rose, Jackie Davis and her husband Gene of Carnesville, Linda Reed and her husband Russell of Hartwell, Gary Mize of Hartwell, Rev. Scott Mize and his wife Renee of Hartwell, 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jep Mize, brothers, Joe Moore and Charles Moore.

The family will hold a graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, from Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Petty officiating. Due to the current Covid-19 situation the family has decided to forgo a public visitation.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to the Haven of Rest, 136 Athens St., Hartwell, GA 30643.

The family of Mrs. Mize has entrusted the Coile and Hall Funeral Directors 333 E. Johnson St., Hartwell to arrange and conduct all services.

