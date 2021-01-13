Body

Terry Reid

Terry Hugh Reid, 62, of Hartwell, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at AnMed Health Medical Center, Anderson, S.C.

Born on June 22, 1958 in Hartwell Ga., he was the son of the late Bennie Reid and Mary Elizabeth Cantrell Reid. Mr. Reid was a machine operator for NVF, Dunlop, and Monroe/Tenneco. He was also a member of the Flat Shoals Baptist Church where he was a member of the Men's Sunday School class and enjoyed Wednesday night trivia, and he was a member of the Hartwell Golf Club. Terry was an avid Georgia Bulldog & Atlanta Braves fan.

Survivors include his companion, Charlie the Beagle; brother, Rev. Keith Reid (Patty) of Adairsville, Ga.; seven nieces and nephews: Joe Phillips, Shannon Reid, Dona Sanders, Angie McCracken, Tim Reid, Jason Reid, Kimberly McMahan; and 13 great nieces and nephews: Austin Sanders, Tanner Sanders, Alexandria Burdette, Drew McCracken, Reid McCracken, Zane McCracken, Sawyer McMahan, Piper McMahan, Maverick McMahan, Phoebe Reid, Abigale Reid, Jake Phillips, and Jenna Phillips. Mr. Reid was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Donnie Reid; one sister, Eleanor Reid Feltman; two nephews: Kevin D. Feltman and Brandon Reid; and one niece, Tara Feltman Burdette.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, at the Nancy Hart Memorial Park with the Rev. Cory Pulliam and Rev. Keith Reid officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Flat Shoals Baptist Church, 2999 Bowersville Hwy., Bowersville, GA 30516.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com