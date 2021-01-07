Terry Estes

Body

Terry Quenton Estes, 73, of Black Snake Road, Canon, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at Manor Lake Assisted Living in Athens.

Born on June 4, 1947 in Anderson, S.C., he was the son of the late James Hugh Estes and Dorothy "Dot" McGee Estes. Mr. Estes was the owner/operator of Estes Farm & Ranch, and was a manufacturing representative for Professional Choice, Berlin Leather, Troxol, Diamond Wool, and others. He was a long time member of the National Cutting Horse Association and an avid participant in Cutting and he competed often. Mr. Estes was a member of the Macedonia United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Klepfer Estes; son, Beau Estes (Becky) of Atlanta; daughter, Katie Eaton (Dr. Jonathan) of Atlanta; and two grandchildren: James Eaton and Charlotte Eaton.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, in the Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Millwood officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011.

